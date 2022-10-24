Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident

UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika.

According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the matter made apparent to Dr. Coe that this was an “isolated incident and not indicative of the true character of Coach Kennedy.”

Kennedy is set to have “personal, professional, and financial consequences” for the incident, and that any further actions of this nature will result in “more extreme measures,” according to Dr. Coe

Dothan Athletic Director Jessica Noble went on to clarify that Coach Kennedy and the volunteer assistant involved spoke and Coach Kennedy apologized for what happened. He also spoke with the assistant’s family and all are said to be on good terms. Noble then went on to confirm that Kennedy would serve a 1-week suspension from all duties as a result of what happened.

“On Friday night I made a mistake I will never forget, a huge mistake and there is no excuse for it. I have apologized to those involved, and taken measures to ensure they will not happen again,” said Kennedy in his address to the media during Monday’s conference.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss recent actions by Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy.

Kennedy is under fire after he was seen pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Fridays game against Opelika. The incident, captured on video, was reviewed by school leaders including DCS superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe.

For more information please see the original article:

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.