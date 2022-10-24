Business Break
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Matchups, region standings and playoff pairings

Manchester vs Schley County (10-21-22)
Manchester vs Schley County (10-21-22)(Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The final few games of the regular season are happening across Alabama and Georgia. Several teams have already secured positions in the upcoming playoffs while others are fighting for a place in the postseason.

[TAP OR CLICK TO VIEW OCTOBER 27-28 GAMES]

ALABAMA PLAYOFFS

Playoffs in Alabama begin on Friday, November 4. All teams within the WTVM viewing area have already locked in playoff positions or will fail to qualify for the postseason.

7A, Region 2: Central (7-2) holds the tie-breaker against Auburn (8-1). However, both schools are guaranteed positions in the playoffs. Prattville, Dothan and Enterprise will compete this week to determine which other teams advance. Opelika and Smiths Station have been eliminated from playoff contention.

5A, Region 2: Charles Henderson (8-1) has secured the region title. Eufaula (7-2), 2nd in the region, will host Faith Academy (7-2) on 11/4.

5A, Region 4: Central Clay County (7-2) has secured the region title. Beauregard (8-1), 2nd in the region, will host Marbury (4-5) on 11/4.

2A, Region 3: Reeltown (7-1) has secured the region title. Lanett (5-5), 4th in the region, will travel to B.B. Comer (8-2) on 11/4.

1A, Region 4: Maplesville (7-2) has secured the region title. Loachapoka (8-1), 2nd in the region, will host Keith (5-4) on 11/4.

AISA, AAA, Region 1: Lee-Scott Academy (9-0), 1st in the region, and Glenwood (6-3), 2nd in the region, will both have bye weeks for the first round of the playoffs. Both teams will play opponents on 11/11.

AISA, AA, Region 1: Chambers Academy (7-2), 1st in the region, will host Escambia Academy (4-4) on 11/4.

AISA, A, Region 1: Lowndes Academy has secured the region title. Lakeside (3-6), 4th in the region, will travel to Jackson Academy (10-0) on 11/4.

GEORGIA PLAYOFFS

There are still two weeks left in the regular season before playoff football begins on Friday, November 11 in Georgia.

VOTE FOR PLAY OF THE WEEK

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

