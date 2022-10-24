Business Break
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phenix City

Leslie Mixson
Leslie Mixson
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in the area of Cutrate Road in Phenix City, police say.

According to Phenix City police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of the road.

The Criminal Investigations Division arrived at the scene and began a homicide investigation for the incident.

There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at 334-448-2800.

