LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange.

According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and strangling her with his hand around her neck.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Cameron, who will be charged with aggravated assault by strangulation.

Officials say at the time of the incident, the suspect was on felony probation for violation of Georgia Controlled Substance Act and obstruction offenses.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

