Man forced to rake his way into home due to massive tumbleweed pile

After talking with an 11 News reporter, the resident of this home covered in tumbleweeds started his journey back inside. (Source: KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe, Lauren Watson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A man in Colorado found himself nearly unable to enter his home due to a massive pile of tumbleweeds.

The neighborhood, located south of the Colorado Springs Airport, is no stranger to wind damage. But Ian Barnes said he never expected the mess in his yard Sunday morning.

“I looked out my backyard, it didn’t seem so bad, and then I went out the front yard and it was pretty crazy,” Barnes said.

A massive pile of tumbleweeds buried Barnes’ front yard, car, and were encroaching on the house itself.

Barnes found himself having to rake his way back into the house.

“I just kind of muscled through it. It wasn’t ... they’re not too bad, there are a lot of stickers and stuff, but not too bad to get through,” Barnes said.

Barnes’ plight became the neighborhood’s entertainment.

“A lot of neighbors coming through, taking photos, asking if they can help, stuff like that, so it’s been pretty nice to see the neighborhood come together ... I’ve just been appreciative of that,” he said.

Winds in the area were more than 60 mph all morning.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

