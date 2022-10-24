Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

The McRib returns this month, but it could be for the last time

FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!
FILE - This is not a drill. The McRib will make a return at the end of October!(Source: McDonald's)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fast food giant McDonald’s is bringing back its McRib sandwich starting October 31.

In a tweet, McDonald’s says this will be the sandwich’s farewell tour.

The sandwich comes with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun.

McDonald’s says “get one while you can” and “enjoy our famous pork sandwich as if it’s your last!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess

Latest News

David Green, the CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, said he is views himself as the company's...
Hobby Lobby founder gives away company, says he ‘chose God’
1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over George Floyd’s death
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Prosecutor: Women’s stories show Harvey Weinstein’s predatory power
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on October 17, 2022, hitting energy...
Ukraine cites success in downing drones, fixes energy sites