Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a pedestrian hit and killed on I-85 South on Saturday morning, Oct. 22.

When officers arrived at the accident scene, they found a female victim struck by an 18-wheeler near mile marker 68. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The truck driver did remain on the scene afterward.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Opelika Police Department or the Secret Witness Hotline.

