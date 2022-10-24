Business Break
Rain and Storms by Tuesday Evening

Elise’s Forecast
A nice start to the day but clouds and rain increase into the evening hours.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Still mostly clear tonight, but the dry streak will finally be broken again tomorrow evening with a line of showers and thunderstorms. Our Tuesday will start off with temperatures in the low 50s, warming to the 80s again in the afternoon. Breezy and sometimes gusty conditions are expected as the front bringing the rain approaches the area.

Some spotty showers could start earlier in the afternoon, but most of Tuesday's rain will be...
Some of the storms embedded in the line could become strong to severe, with the main threat for us in the valley being strong winds. The active weather will linger into the early morning hours of Wednesday for some, but everyone should be dry and mostly clear by the time you head out the door. This front will also bring another spell of cooler air, so Wednesday’s highs will only reach into the low 70s for most.

More rain on the way by Sunday and Monday, so have backup plans for Halloween activities.
Pleasant fall conditions are expected as we end the work week, but more rain will be on the way by the end of the weekend. If you have outdoor Halloween plans (trick-or-treating, parties, etc.) on Sunday or Monday I would prepare a backup to bring some of that indoors as it looks like that’s when the bulk of the rain will hit us (FOR NOW). These details are subject to change as we get a little closer to time. This is a great week to stay updated on the WTVM weather app as we get more info and track those storms moving through the Valley.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

