Spook-tacular returns to Columbus

The community joined Columbus Parks and Recreation for their 19th annual Spooktacular family fun event at Lake Bottom park Saturday.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Children of all ages were celebrated in Columbus over the weekend.

The community joined Columbus Parks and Recreation for their 19th annual Spooktacular family fun event at Lake Bottom park Saturday.

“It’s very important for us to annually to have this event, it’s a very safe family fun event that’s totally free to the community,” says Holly Browder, Columbus Parks and Recreation Director.

More than 40 businesses, organizations and non-profits passed out candy and had fun with children in their Halloween costumes.

“We are very excited and very fortunate to have a giving community like Columbus,” says Browder.

This is Spooktacular’s first year back since the start of the pandemic and Columbus Parks and Recreation is happy to offer family fun for everyone again.

“This year we moved it to lake bottom park. We just really like doing these types of events for the community and giving back. Annually, we see somewhere between 3 thousand to 5 thousand kids at this event, I think we’re going to pretty much make that mark this year,” says Browder.

Spooktacular was free to participate as a vendor and to attend.

