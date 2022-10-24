Warmer start to workweek, Chances or Rain ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some may call it Indian Summer the next couple days with highs near 80 degrees. A cold front will change things up again by mid-week.

Sun and occasional high clouds on this Monday. It will be a warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s north, low 80s in Columbus and low to mid 80s south.

A bit warmer this afternoon than what we had over the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temperatures start off mostly in the low to mid 50s Tuesday morning. It starts off sunny early in the day before clouds quickly move in and the breeze picks up. Highs should still make it into the upper 70s and lower 80s despite a chance of spotty showers mid to late afternoon. Our best chance of rain and a few thunderstorms comes late Tuesday or Tuesday night, closer to 10 PM or Midnight.

The HRRR model has the rain moving in Tuesday night/early Wednesday around Midnight, but it could be a little earlier. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There is an outside chance of a severe storm making it to the Chattahoochee Valley. Gusty winds would be the main threat. However, there is he greatest risk of severe weather should stay across central and western Alabama, west of I-65. We’ll let you know if that changes. Rainfall totals don’t look that impressive locally.

A low end risk of a couple strong to severe storms for us in east Alabama and west Georgia Tuesday night as of now. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Turning mostly sunny Wednesday. A little cooler with highs between 70 and 75 degrees. It stays nice dry through the rest of the workweek, but we’ll be watching another storm system move toward us by Halloween Weekend. Timing is still up in the air at this point, but for now, our best rain chance is Sunday with decreasing rain chances Halloween. Stay tuned as we refine the forecast.

Nice and dry mid to late week. Our next system to watch is Halloween Weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

