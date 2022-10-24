Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

(Pixabay)
By Katrice Nolan and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured.

Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.

“It sounded like World War III out here,” the woman said.

That’s how one woman who wanted to remain anonymous describes what happened when shots rang out on Delray Drive on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

She says several teens were hanging out on the street when gunfire erupted.

“Seems like they were running from the gunfire,” she said.

Despite hearing rapid gunfire, she says she ran to 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier’s aide he fell to the ground.

“I look out my window and saw the boy drop across the street. I thought about it being my child laying there. So, I went over and noticed he had a gunshot wound to the chest, and I started compressions until EMS and police arrived.”

News Leader 9 crews were on the scene as police placed marking on the ground following the incident, indicating where dozens of shell casings were found.

“Had I not went inside seconds before, I would have been shot.”

“I moved houses. The first victim of the year was the day I moved. My kids could have been playing in the yard.”

On the other side of town on Cantrell Street, 30-year-old Joesph Kelly was shot and pronounced dead at Piedmont Emergency Room.

People who lived on the street didn’t want to speak on camera but said nothing ever happens there.

In addition, a 14-year-old was injured in the shooting incident on Delray and remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess

Latest News

Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phenix City
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phenix City
Auburn Univ. Club hosts 4th annual memorial golf tournament
Auburn Univ. Club hosts 4th annual memorial golf tournament
Alabama mayors hold press conference to discuss Aniah’s Law
Alabama mayors hold press conference to discuss Aniah’s Law
Columbus pastor, retired Colonel passes away at 84
Columbus pastor, retired Colonel passes away at 84