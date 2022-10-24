Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured.

Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.

“It sounded like World War III out here,” the woman said.

That’s how one woman who wanted to remain anonymous describes what happened when shots rang out on Delray Drive on Sunday afternoon in Columbus.

She says several teens were hanging out on the street when gunfire erupted.

“Seems like they were running from the gunfire,” she said.

Despite hearing rapid gunfire, she says she ran to 19-year-old Marqueyvius Dozier’s aide he fell to the ground.

“I look out my window and saw the boy drop across the street. I thought about it being my child laying there. So, I went over and noticed he had a gunshot wound to the chest, and I started compressions until EMS and police arrived.”

News Leader 9 crews were on the scene as police placed marking on the ground following the incident, indicating where dozens of shell casings were found.

“Had I not went inside seconds before, I would have been shot.”

“I moved houses. The first victim of the year was the day I moved. My kids could have been playing in the yard.”

On the other side of town on Cantrell Street, 30-year-old Joesph Kelly was shot and pronounced dead at Piedmont Emergency Room.

People who lived on the street didn’t want to speak on camera but said nothing ever happens there.

In addition, a 14-year-old was injured in the shooting incident on Delray and remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

