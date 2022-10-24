Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition hosts a Survivor Parade

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition presented a survivor drive-by parade for the final event of Paint the Town Pink.
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the Paint the Town Pink week of events in Columbus, a parade honoring breast cancer survivors Sunday afternoon.

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition presented a survivor drive-by parade for the final event of Paint the Town Pink.

Survivors, thrivers, and supporters decorating their cars to parade around the city. Those participating in the parade gathered in the Government Center parking lot.

“It just brings so much joy to me to be able to bring all the thrivers and survivors together, not just for breast cancer, but all cancers,” says Cheryl Johnson, President and CEO of West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

After decorating, thrivers and survivors were escorted by Columbus Police Department to paraded through Fourth Street Baptist Church, First African Baptist, and ending at Friendship Baptist Church in Columbus.

A crowd was at waiting at each stop cheering on everyone driving through.

“We are celebrating life, we’re celebrating and honoring those who are no longer here with us, but we want to recognize those who are on the journey as well,” says Johnson.

The parade passing through churches is a part of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition faith based initiative.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime
Columbus pastor charged with child molestation pleads not guilty
Columbus pastor commits suicide during rape trial recess

Latest News

Woman hospitalized after house fire on 44th St. in Columbus
Opelika police seeking identity of victim in deadly 18-wheeler incident
The community joined Columbus Parks and Recreation for their 19th annual Spooktacular family...
Spook-tacular returns to Columbus
The community joined Columbus Parks and Recreation for their 19th annual Spooktacular family...
Spook-tacular returns to Columbus