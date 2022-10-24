West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition hosts a Survivor Parade

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wrapping up the Paint the Town Pink week of events in Columbus, a parade honoring breast cancer survivors Sunday afternoon.

The West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition presented a survivor drive-by parade for the final event of Paint the Town Pink.

Survivors, thrivers, and supporters decorating their cars to parade around the city. Those participating in the parade gathered in the Government Center parking lot.

“It just brings so much joy to me to be able to bring all the thrivers and survivors together, not just for breast cancer, but all cancers,” says Cheryl Johnson, President and CEO of West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition.

After decorating, thrivers and survivors were escorted by Columbus Police Department to paraded through Fourth Street Baptist Church, First African Baptist, and ending at Friendship Baptist Church in Columbus.

A crowd was at waiting at each stop cheering on everyone driving through.

“We are celebrating life, we’re celebrating and honoring those who are no longer here with us, but we want to recognize those who are on the journey as well,” says Johnson.

The parade passing through churches is a part of the West Central Georgia Cancer Coalition faith based initiative.

