Woman hospitalized after house fire on 44th St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is hospitalized after a house fire in Columbus.

Fire officials say they received a call about the incident around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on 44th Street.

When they arrived at the scene, one unit went to the front of the home, and the other unit entered the residence from the back and discovered a woman inside.

She was transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown now, but Fire Marshall John Shull believes it to be serious.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

