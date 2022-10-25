Annual PATH Conference kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities kicked off this year’s PATH Conference in Columbus with its ‘Stand Down for Homelessness’ event.

The day of service and outreach was hosted at Safehouse Ministries on Hamilton Road.

Organizers spent time giving the homeless information about housing and determining whether they were eligible for benefits like Medicaid and Social Security.

This event was in collaboration with local agencies and colleges, including Columbus State University, United Way’s Home for Good and the Pastoral Institute, to name a few.

“New Horizons, Home For Good, you know you name it- their here. We’re also doing haircuts today. Theirs so much that the community can do to get involved at any given time. Contact the Safe House. They take donations daily or any of your other resources just get out there and help,” said Meredith McGowan, transition specialist.

On Oct. 26, the conference will continue with two more days of training and educational opportunities for PATH teams across Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.