Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Annual PATH Conference kicks off in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities kicked off this year’s PATH Conference in Columbus with its ‘Stand Down for Homelessness’ event.

The day of service and outreach was hosted at Safehouse Ministries on Hamilton Road.

Organizers spent time giving the homeless information about housing and determining whether they were eligible for benefits like Medicaid and Social Security.

This event was in collaboration with local agencies and colleges, including Columbus State University, United Way’s Home for Good and the Pastoral Institute, to name a few.

“New Horizons, Home For Good, you know you name it- their here. We’re also doing haircuts today. Theirs so much that the community can do to get involved at any given time. Contact the Safe House. They take donations daily or any of your other resources just get out there and help,” said Meredith McGowan, transition specialist.

On Oct. 26, the conference will continue with two more days of training and educational opportunities for PATH teams across Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday
Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
Jeff Nelson, Jeff Blackstone running for Chambers County Sheriff