Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project

Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - On Oct. 18, the Auburn City Council approved the $40 million Lake Wilmore Community Project.

The plan includes a community recreation center and four multipurpose fields at 737 Ogletree Road.

The facility will also hold an indoor track, a covered swimming pool, and a fitness center. The project will take 35 acres of the property, leaving 100 acres for bike trails and nature trails. Parks and Rec director Becky Richardson said they plan to break ground on the community center later this fall and for the fields in the spring.

“At the same time, we’ve had with our growth a need for more facilities for sports and other activities, and the multipurpose fields was another project that came out of the first list of projects with the master plan, and we hope we’ll be able to address some of the stress that our citizens feel due to growth,” said Richardson.

There is no completion date set yet.

