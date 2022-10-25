Best chance of rain and storms arrives tonight, Strong or severe storm possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An area of low pressure associated with a cold front is moving through the Mississippi Valley and as it approaches that gives us a decent, although brief, chance of rain and even some storms. There risk of severe weather is relatively low, but not zero.

Sun at first on this Tuesday before clouds increase and it becomes cloudy by early to mid afternoon. It will be turning warm and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph later this afternoon and evening at times.

Gusts of 20-25 mph are anticipated at times this afternoon and evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A chance of a few spotty showers around mid to late afternoon, but the bulk of the rain holds off during the day. Temperatures max out between 79 and 84 degrees.

A few quick showers may fall from the clouds this afternoon or early evening, but the best chance of rain or a thunderstorm arrives tonight. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A quick line of rain and storms is expected to swing through our area between 7 PM and 2 AM ET, during the first few hours of that range in our east Alabama counties and during the last few hours of that range in our southeastern counties. A few portions of that line may be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat in the valley, but the risk is a little higher in our east Alabama counties. While the risk of a quick tornado isn’t zero, it’s very low overall, and appears to be higher west of I-65 during the afternoon and early evening.

Rain won't last that long, but here's a projection of when a line of storms arrives in the valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rainfall amounts don’t look that impressive; in fact some may get next to nothing with about a tenth to a quarter inch of rain on average. A few spots getting a thunderstorm may get a half inch to an inch of rain.

Most of us get a quarter inch of rain or less. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain is long gone by sunrise Wednesday. Some clouds will give way to more sun much of the day. Temperatures will mostly be in the 50s to start Wednesday and highs only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s so it will be noticeably cooler and drier Wednesday.

We start off in the 40s Thursday followed by highs in the low to mid 70s under full sunshine. We begin to cloud up as early as Friday afternoon again but it stays dry. As we watch a second storm system, it looks to come through Halloween Weekend. The window for rain and a few storms is pretty broad right now, but at this point appears most likely between Saturday night and Monday morning with Sunday perhaps being the best chance of rain. Hopefully we’ll receive some much needed rain at some point that doesn’t interfere with your plans.

Plan on rain at times Halloween Weekend (Source: WTVM Weather)

The current thinking is that the rain moves out sometime during the day on Halloween, but it’s still early so stay tuned.

Feeling like fall again after today. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.