BETTER WORK Columbus to host job fair for MCSD parents

The job fair will be held at Victory Mission, located at 3448 N Lumpkin Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - BETTER WORK Columbus is hosting a job fair for parents in the Muscogee County School District (MCSD).

The fair will be held at Victory Mission, located at 3448 N Lumpkin Rd., on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can find work opportunities and engage in workshops and other resources.

Employers with positions in customer service, hospitality, transportation, construction and more are all expected to be at this event.

On-site workshops include resume building, interviewing, managing money, and finding the right resource.

Pre-registration is recommended to guarantee a seat.

For more information, a complete list of employers, or to register, click here.

