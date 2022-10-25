Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire

Business Break
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire.

Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park.

Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were fired, participants in the play and the audience were placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Police then escorted them out of the building to safety.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

