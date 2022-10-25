Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dove, TRESemmé, other dry shampoos recalled over benzene levels

The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified...
The recalled dry shampoo products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove the products from shelves.(Unilever U.S. via FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Consumer goods company Unilever U.S. has issued a voluntary recall of several brand dry shampoos.

The recall includes select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced prior to October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head), and TRESemmé. The company says these products contain potentially elevated levels of benzene.

Exposure to benzene by inhalation, orally, or through the skin can potentially result in cancers and blood disorders.

So far there have been no reports of illnesses, however, Unilever U.S. is recalling these products out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide and retailers have been notified to remove the products from shelves.

A complete list of the affected products and consumer UPC codes is provided below and can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Consumers can visit UnileverRecall.com for instructions on how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Leslie Mixson
Homicide investigation underway after body found in Phenix City
Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy interview
Video shows Dothan head football coach shoving assistant to ground
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Columbus police conduct detail to combat citywide crime

Latest News

Leslie Mixson
Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
The $625 million jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history.
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot
Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks
Co-worker of woman found dead in Phenix City speaks
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader