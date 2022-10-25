Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28.

This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Distribution Ledger, Inc., located at 8 Corporate Ridge Parkway.

Some films may contain curse words or Halloween gore. Therefore, organizers do not recommend the event as kid-friendly.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.