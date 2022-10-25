Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Distribution Ledger, Inc., located at 8 Corporate Ridge Parkway.
Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday
Midnight Train Film Festival coming to Columbus Friday(Source: The Midnight Train Film Festival)
By Katrice Nolan and Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All aboard! The Midnight Train Film Festival is coming to Columbus this Friday, Oct. 28.

This festival, hosted by Stacy Cunningham and Scott Phillips, will have spooky short film screenings, live music, food trucks, film vendor, 99-Hour Challenge and more.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Distribution Ledger, Inc., located at 8 Corporate Ridge Parkway.

Some films may contain curse words or Halloween gore. Therefore, organizers do not recommend the event as kid-friendly.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Annual PATH Conference kicks off in Columbus
Annual PATH Conference kicks off in Columbus
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Auburn City Council to appoint Ward 4 councilman replacement
Auburn City Council approves of $40 million project
Jeff Nelson, Jeff Blackstone running for Chambers County Sheriff