Muscogee Co. School Board addresses food insecurity, other topics

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board talked in-depth about food insecurity at the latest meeting.

They also recognized a local leader for addressing child homelessness on a similar topic.

There was a presentation by the food mill, a nonprofit eliminating barriers and solving issues related to food insecurity in the Fountain City.

The board recognized Dr. Trikela Nelson, who the Georgia Department of McKinney-Vento Education awarded MVP for the Homeless Children and Youth Program.

“It’s important that we realize that we do service children who are experiencing homelessness and it looks different for different children and it’s important to know and for the community to know that it is 1,126 kids today,” said Patricia Hugley Green, board chair.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis also recognized Principals Month and addressed the recent rise in flu and COVID cases.

