Stormy Tonight at Times, Clear Again Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Rain coverage increasing into the weekend.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We finally have more rain in store tonight as a front passes through the area. This will bring gusty winds and storms at times for some too.

Rain and storms will move through quickly.
The front will move through quickly starting around 8 PM ET and the last of the rain will move out of our southeastern counties by around 3 AM ET Wednesday morning. Not all of us will see or hear the rain, and if you do it’ll be over pretty quick. Expecting only half an inch at MOST for those who get rain overnight tonight.

Storms clear before heading out the door.
Heading out the door tomorrow the dry air will be moving on in and skies will be clearing up already! A gorgeous fall-like day in store with temps topping out in the low 70s. Wednesday night will be a little cooler, with lows back in the 40s for most. Similar conditions in store for Thursday and Friday with ~slight~ warming back to the mid 70s. Friday night football looks good, as do any early weekend outdoor Halloween plans.

Some Sunday plans may need to be moved indoors.
The only hiccup will be another front moving in by late Saturday night, bringing another bout of widespread rainfall. We are still working out exact timing on this system, but I would have a backup plan in place for any outdoor activities planned on Sunday. Things will likely be cleared up by trick-or-treat time on Monday, but again we will be working on the timing over the next few days. Temperatures over the weekend and the next work week stay pretty consistent in the low to mid 70s each day.

