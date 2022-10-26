Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary

(L-R) Alisha James, Twyla Cooper, Ladiamond Ferguson, Shunedra Edwards
(L-R) Alisha James, Twyla Cooper, Ladiamond Ferguson, Shunedra Edwards(Source: Auburn Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Four women were arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary.

Police say the incident happened in the 500 block of North Antioch Circle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a woman suffering injuries to her head and face. She was taken to Piedmont Regional in Columbus, Georgia, to treat her injuries.

Authorities conducted an investigation, and the following victims were taken into custody,

  • Ladiamond V. Ferguson, 28, from Opelika
  • Shunedra Q. Edwards, 29, from Opelika
  • Twyla K. Cooper, 32, from Opelika
  • Alisha M. James, 30, from Auburn

All four women were charged with second-degree assault and second-degree burglary.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old