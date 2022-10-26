Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court has sentenced a man to life plus an additional 20 years in prison.

The Lee County District Attorney’s Office says on Oct. 26, Rico Maddox was convicted of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

According to Lee County officials, the Opelika Police Department (OPD) responded to reports of a gunshot victim on Fruitwood Circle.

The victim told police that while standing outside, Maddox robbed the victim, hit him in the head with a gun and shot him.

Detective Jacob Yeoman with OPD led the investigation while Senior Trial Assistant District Attorney Garrett Saucer oversaw the case’s prosecution.

The DA’s office says Maddox has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for assault, escape and weapons charges.

