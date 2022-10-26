Atlanta mother wanted in death of son found in suitcase in rural Indiana

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A nationwide search is underway for an Atlanta mother charged after her son was found dead in a suitcase.

In April, a mushroom farmer discovered a boy’s body stuffed inside a suitcase in rural southern Indiana, about 400 miles from Atlanta. Police spent months collecting tips and trying to identify the boy.

“No family members, witnesses, or acquaintances came forward to identify the boy or provide any information,” Indiana State Police wrote in a press release on Wednesday. “Leads from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also proved unsuccessful, as well as tips called in by the general public.”

Investigators said evidence gathered at the scene ultimately led them to positively identify the boy as Cairo Jordan of Atlanta. The boy died of electrolyte imbalance. It’s when a person loses a large number of body fluids.

Cairo’s mother, 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson, of Atlanta, is now wanted in connection with his death.

“I can’t even hardly comprehend this, you know,” said Mary Jane Jordan, Cario’s paternal great-grandmother.

Mary Jane said she last saw Cairo when he was about 11 months ago. It was 2017 and right around the beginning of a custody battle between Anderson and Cairo’s father.

“You know how you think it’s going to cool off and go back to normal, but never heard from her again,” she said. “She blocked our number. All of us, nobody. She wasn’t going to be bothered with us period no more.”

Mary Jane said the time she knew Anderson she appeared to be a good mother.

“All I know is she was keeping him away, but she was clean, neat, and took care of him,” she added.

As she struggles to make sense of her family’s loss, she wants nothing more than answers from Anderson – and for her to turn herself in.

“She can’t live with this. She can’t live like that,” Mary Jane said. “She can’t live on the run. I mean he didn’t deserve that. She could’ve brought him back. I would have kept him.”

Last Wednesday, police arrested another woman charged in the case. Dawn Coleman, of Louisiana, was taken into custody in San Francisco. She, like Anderson, faces charges of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death and Obstruction of Justice.

“The Indiana State Police request the public’s assistance in locating Dejaune Anderson. She is described as a Black Female, 5-05, approximately 135 pounds. She had short, dark brown hair in her last known photo (shown below), but she is known to often wear wigs or hair extensions. Her last known location was the Echo Park area of Los Angeles, California; however, she is known to travel and has recently been to San Francisco, San Diego, Las Vegas, and Houston, Texas. Anyone who observes or has current location information on Dejaune Anderson’s is asked to contact the local police department with jurisdiction at that location.”

Cairo would have celebrated his sixth birthday this week.

