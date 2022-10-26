Columbus City Council update pay plan study

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus employees will be getting pay raises, but they won’t come until sometime next year.

The City council updated the Fountian City’s pay plan study.

Initially, the study was conducted by a company called Evergreen Solutions, and the council adopted it in September.

The purpose was to assess how employees are paid across the city compared to surrounding areas.

After pay raise recommendations were suggested over the summer, employees were allowed the opportunity to submit appeals.

Less than 500 employees submitted appeals for corrections and received written responses.

The next step was for the city council to approve the implementation of those pay raises.

“With those appeals, I can tell you that not all 400 plus employees were pleased with the recommendations that they received from Evergreen. I can tell you that because some employees that have received their appeals have already reached out to me, they’ve reached out to Evergreen and said, ‘I still don’t think this is right. I still want my job to be reviewed,” said Reather Hollowell, Columbus’s human resource director.

A motion to move forward with the pay raises was tabled until next year.

Hollowell says any employee still concerned about their pay raise recommendation has up to two years after the implementation of the plan to submit an appeal.

