Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus City Council update pay plan study

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus employees will be getting pay raises, but they won’t come until sometime next year.

The City council updated the Fountian City’s pay plan study.

Initially, the study was conducted by a company called Evergreen Solutions, and the council adopted it in September.

The purpose was to assess how employees are paid across the city compared to surrounding areas.

After pay raise recommendations were suggested over the summer, employees were allowed the opportunity to submit appeals.

Less than 500 employees submitted appeals for corrections and received written responses.

The next step was for the city council to approve the implementation of those pay raises.

“With those appeals, I can tell you that not all 400 plus employees were pleased with the recommendations that they received from Evergreen. I can tell you that because some employees that have received their appeals have already reached out to me, they’ve reached out to Evergreen and said, ‘I still don’t think this is right. I still want my job to be reviewed,” said Reather Hollowell, Columbus’s human resource director.

A motion to move forward with the pay raises was tabled until next year.

Hollowell says any employee still concerned about their pay raise recommendation has up to two years after the implementation of the plan to submit an appeal.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Fatal shooting on Cantrell Drive, 10/22/22
Columbus police investigating two deadly weekend shootings
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Auburn Police Department looking to fill several job positions
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
Hyundai cuts ties with two East Alabama companies
New Burlington location to open October 29
2 Alabama businesses fined for violating Child Labor Laws