Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old

(Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus.

According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man.

Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet out of his back pocket and knocked the victim to the ground.

As a result, the 75-year-old suffered from a 6-inch gash on his left arm and a lot of bruising to his knees, feet, legs and elbows.

Authorities say the victim worked at the hotel the night of the incident.

No suspect has been identified at this time. However, CPD has video of the suspect moments before the robbery occurred at a nearby Liberty Gas Station on Victory Drive.

He was seen on a bicycle, but a clear facial image could not be obtained.

If anyone can identify the male suspect below, you are asked to contact Cpl. Charles Alexander at 706-225-4263.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
(L-R) Alisha James, Twyla Cooper, Ladiamond Ferguson, Shunedra Edwards
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old