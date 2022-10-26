Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at the Colony Inn on Victory Drive in Columbus.

According to officers, CPD’s Robbery & Assault Unit responded to the robbery of a 75-year-old man.

Police say an unknown suspect took the victim’s wallet out of his back pocket and knocked the victim to the ground.

As a result, the 75-year-old suffered from a 6-inch gash on his left arm and a lot of bruising to his knees, feet, legs and elbows.

Authorities say the victim worked at the hotel the night of the incident.

No suspect has been identified at this time. However, CPD has video of the suspect moments before the robbery occurred at a nearby Liberty Gas Station on Victory Drive.

He was seen on a bicycle, but a clear facial image could not be obtained.

If anyone can identify the male suspect below, you are asked to contact Cpl. Charles Alexander at 706-225-4263.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.