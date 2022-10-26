Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck

Business Break
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus.

It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest.

Durham was hit by a Dodge Ram truck after she dropped off her friend in Phenix City.

According to her daughter, the drivers who hit the victim often drag race in that area.

Several people gave the family words of encouragement.

Police say a 17-year-old driver is responsible for the accident and is charged with vehicular homicide and other charges.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

