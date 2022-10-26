Fall feel returns with a drier next few days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Noticeably cooler and drier air is back now that we’re in the middle of the week as expected. It will be fairly close to average for late October. Our next rain chance gradually moves in over the weekend.

A few clouds are possible on this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s, otherwise it will be a mainly sunny day. Drier and about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Tuesday afternoon as we only top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A bit on the breezy side.

It will feel more like fall this afternoon. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and kinda chilly tonight with lows early Thursday in the low 40s north and mid to upper 40s elsewhere.

Lows in the 40s early Thursday (Source: WTVM Weather)

A pleasant Thursday afternoon is in the cards with full sunshine and highs reaching the mid 70s in most neighborhoods, possibly some upper 70s south.

It’s still dry Friday, but morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds the rest of the day. Mild highs in the 70s are anticipated.

All eyes on Halloween weekend and the forecast remains virtually unchanged even though we’re still fine-tuning some of the details. We could see a few showers as early as late Saturday or Saturday night but Saturday is the pick of the weekend for outside plans as Sunday looks like a much better chance of getting wet at times. Good news for trick-or-treaters... we are still expecting rain to end Monday morning as of now.

While a little rain is possible late Saturday and again Monday morning, the highest coverage of rain is expected Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of next week looks very nice as we say hello to November Tuesday.

Temperatures look overall fairly close to average for the next week to ten days. (Source: WTVM Weather)

