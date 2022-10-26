Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life.

Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway.

A building that served as a theatre for decades, the Rialto, is undergoing renovations to serve the Uptown community in several ways. Unlike most buildings on Broadway, this space is being transformed to feature a stage and childcare areas to stream Cascade Hills’ services every Sunday.

But that’s not all.

“During the week we hope to use the facility to help feed the homeless, packing backpacks for underprivileged children... any service we can to help the Uptown community,” Amanda Biddle, Marketing Director at Cascade Hills Church, explained.

President of Uptown Columbus Inc. Ed Wolverton said he’s excited to see the once lively space come to life once again.

“Back in the late 2000′s, they ultimately did close the facility,” Wolverton said. “After that it has been through a range of different owners or uses. I don’t think there has been anything in the building since 2019, so getting what I call a long-term vacancy closed is a big accomplishment for us.”

Called the ‘Church for the Unchurched’ Cascade Hills representatives say the goal is not to draw church members to their new location, but instead, draw those who have never been to church before. The big announcement came this past Sunday, and the project is being paid for by the congregation’s tithes.

“Our mission at Cascade is to make fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ out of irreligious people,” Biddle told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams. “We want to provide a place for people that don’t go to church anywhere can come and hear about God’s love for them, love on them, and help them with their walk with Christ.”

Since the project is being funded through the congregation’s donations, there is no set timeline as to when the project will be finished.

Of course, count on News Leader 9 to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old