Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life.

Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway.

A building that served as a theatre for decades, the Rialto, is undergoing renovations to serve the Uptown community in several ways. Unlike most buildings on Broadway, this space is being transformed to feature a stage and childcare areas to stream Cascade Hills’ services every Sunday.

But that’s not all.

“During the week we hope to use the facility to help feed the homeless, packing backpacks for underprivileged children... any service we can to help the Uptown community,” Amanda Biddle, Marketing Director at Cascade Hills Church, explained.

President of Uptown Columbus Inc. Ed Wolverton said he’s excited to see the once lively space come to life once again.

“Back in the late 2000′s, they ultimately did close the facility,” Wolverton said. “After that it has been through a range of different owners or uses. I don’t think there has been anything in the building since 2019, so getting what I call a long-term vacancy closed is a big accomplishment for us.”

Called the ‘Church for the Unchurched’ Cascade Hills representatives say the goal is not to draw church members to their new location, but instead, draw those who have never been to church before. The big announcement came this past Sunday, and the project is being paid for by the congregation’s tithes.

“Our mission at Cascade is to make fully devoted followers of Jesus Christ out of irreligious people,” Biddle told News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams. “We want to provide a place for people that don’t go to church anywhere can come and hear about God’s love for them, love on them, and help them with their walk with Christ.”

Since the project is being funded through the congregation’s donations, there is no set timeline as to when the project will be finished.

