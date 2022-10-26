Business Break
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer

Rev. Roy George Plummer
Rev. Roy George Plummer
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer.

The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will be held at the Columbus Civic Center. Additionally, the burial will be at the Military National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Finally, the repast will be held at the church on Floyd Road.

