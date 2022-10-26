Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Reverend Roy George Plummer.

The visitation and viewing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Faith Tabernacle Community Church, located at 1603 Floyd Road.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., the funeral will be held at the Columbus Civic Center. Additionally, the burial will be at the Military National Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

Finally, the repast will be held at the church on Floyd Road.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.