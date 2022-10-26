Glenwood wins AISA state volleyball championship

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Glenwood Gators are AISA, Class AAA volleyball champions.

The title is the Gators’ third championship win in three years.

Glenwood defeated Hooper Academy on Tuesday in the state title game in Montgomery.

The top-seeded Gators defeated Bessemer and Fort Dale Academy to reach the championship game this week. Glenwood started the match by winning the first two sets (25-16, 25-10) before delivering the final blow.

Three players from the championship team will go on to represent the region in an All-Star game scheduled for October 29: Katie Jones, Maci Humphrey and Simone Gillispie.

You can watch the team celebrate immediately after securing the title win.

GATORS WIN! GATORS WIN!! State Champs!!! Posted by Glenwood Gators on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

