Man arrested for impersonating police officer in Lee County

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The sheriff’s office says that a man was arrested in Lee County for impersonating a police officer.

On Sept. 15, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a person possibly impersonating police with terroristic threats.

Lee County Investigators contacted the victim. She stated that she was communicating with a man pretending to be an officer who told her he would put a bullet in her brain if she told anyone.

Investigators received a video of the suspect showing the victim a tactical vest and a Lee County Sheriff’s Office patch attached when he made the threats.

Social media posts were also discovered, showing the suspect wearing the vest and shooting a semi-automatic rifle.

Justin Gregory Johnson, 36, was identified as the suspect, and a search warrant was conducted at his Auburn residence.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with terrorist threats and impersonating a police officer.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $103,000 bond.

Additionally, more charges are expected for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this case, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

