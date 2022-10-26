Muscogee County School Board discusses students’ attendance zones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School Board revised the district’s zoning issue, providing information and accepting input from the public.

Many of the parents attending the meeting at Northside High School expressed their concern about changing current attendance boundaries, which have been in place for more than 25 years.

Some telling district split neighborhoods create conflict in transportation routes and could lead to having multiple schools in one area.

Parents also are concerned about the most recent tragedy, where a hit-and-run claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl and injured an 11-year-old brother on their way to school.

“The plan is based upon the response of the growth in the community. We see a lots of growth in the north and the east portion of our community, and we need to make sure that we’re able to support that new growth as well as the needs from our administrators to be able to have schools that are part of the community and students and families feel more connected,” said Muscogee County School District’s COO Travis Anderson.

This is just one of many public discussions the district is hosting to determine the future of restructuring school attendance zones.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.