Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed.

Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26.

No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on what caused the fire.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we provide more updates and details as this story develops.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer