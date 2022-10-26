Business Break
Quiet End to the Work Week

Elise’s Forecast
Pleasant fall conditions heading towards the weekend.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Back to fabulous fall conditions today, and the story will remain pretty much the same as we head towards the weekend. Overnight tonight we will get back into the 40s, so some may want a light jacket heading out the door. We will warm to the mid 70s by the afternoon though, so dress in layers.

Starting off dry but rain is back by Saturday night.
Friday and Saturday will essentially be carbon copies of Thursday PM. By Saturday night (late) we will start to see another shift as a front approaches the area. This will bring pretty widespread coverage of rain and thunderstorms throughout Sunday, with the potential for some of that rain to linger into early Monday, but we should be dry again in the afternoon. Luckily that means we will be good to go by trick or treat time!

Nice fall conditions for most of the next 7 days.
Temperatures will be in the low 70s through the weekend and Monday, with overnight lows starting in the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday night, and back down to the low 50s by Monday night with the settling of the cool, dry air. By next Tuesday things will begin to warm up again, with a gradual increase in afternoon highs through the end of the work week.

