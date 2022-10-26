Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries

(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries.

Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site.

“Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one of the pieces of the legislation and the law that requires the county to approve before any of those can be considered in our county,” said Chairman Chance Corbett.

Last year, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law to allow people with chronic pain and other qualifying medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana products.

The legislation allows a maximum of 27 locations across the state of Alabama to distribute medical marijuana products. Now if the State Board considers Russell County as a location a site could pop up as soon as next year.

There are two opinions on how residents feel about the approval.

Resident Waren Walker agrees that having a location in Russell County can offer various benefits.

“It can be a good thing because it can open jobs, it can help people with chronic pain. It can be easily available to people kind of in the rural areas,” said Walker.

On the other hand, Thomas Love disagrees. He said there are already issues within the county with recreational marijuana and with the approval of potential dispensaries in the area, it will eventually lead to the state legalizing marijuana.

“You can’t ride down the road today or a stop at a red light without smelling it. I mean, I personally don’t agree with it,” said Love.

A doctor must diagnose you with one of the 15 conditions before you can apply to be accepted for the medical marijuana card. According to The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, the product will be sold as tablets, capsules, patches, oils and more.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Cole
Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City
Columbus High School placed on lockdown after nearby gunfire
Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Loved ones mourn the passing of Columbus pastor, community leader
Trick-or-treat times
LIST: 2022 Trick or Treat hours & Halloween events
Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

Latest News

(L-R) Alisha James, Twyla Cooper, Ladiamond Ferguson, Shunedra Edwards
4 women arrested in Auburn for assault and burglary
Rev. Roy George Plummer
Funeral arrangements set for Rev. Roy George Plummer
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old
Columbus police searching for suspect in robbery of 75-year-old