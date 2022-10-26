Russell Co. under consideration for medical marijuana dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County can now be considered a potential location for one of Alabama’s new medical marijuana dispensaries.

Today, county commissioners voted to approve the area as a potential dispensary site.

“Please understand that we are not approving any sites or licenses. This is just one of the pieces of the legislation and the law that requires the county to approve before any of those can be considered in our county,” said Chairman Chance Corbett.

Last year, Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill into law to allow people with chronic pain and other qualifying medical conditions to purchase medical marijuana products.

The legislation allows a maximum of 27 locations across the state of Alabama to distribute medical marijuana products. Now if the State Board considers Russell County as a location a site could pop up as soon as next year.

There are two opinions on how residents feel about the approval.

Resident Waren Walker agrees that having a location in Russell County can offer various benefits.

“It can be a good thing because it can open jobs, it can help people with chronic pain. It can be easily available to people kind of in the rural areas,” said Walker.

On the other hand, Thomas Love disagrees. He said there are already issues within the county with recreational marijuana and with the approval of potential dispensaries in the area, it will eventually lead to the state legalizing marijuana.

“You can’t ride down the road today or a stop at a red light without smelling it. I mean, I personally don’t agree with it,” said Love.

A doctor must diagnose you with one of the 15 conditions before you can apply to be accepted for the medical marijuana card. According to The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission, the product will be sold as tablets, capsules, patches, oils and more.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.