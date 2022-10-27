Business Break
Dry End to the Week; Rain Returns by Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Friday, the forecast looks great with highs back in the mid 70s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. The weather will be great for high school football or any other outdoor plans you might have. Saturday will be a nice day, even though clouds will be increasing and shower chances will increase to our west. Most of the day will be dry with the better rain chances not moving in until the night or overnight hours. For your Sunday, rain and a few storms will be possible at times through the day, so if you have the opportunity to move any of those outdoor activities to Saturday, that would be the smart move as of right now. For your Halloween, it wouldn’t be out of the question for there to be a few morning showers around, but the weather will be dry and pleasant for trick or treaters out there on Monday evening and night. For the rest of next week, our forecast should remain dry, with the exception being Wednesday and the possibility of a few showers rolling through on that day. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s.

