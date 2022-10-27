EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning new details about an Alabama man charged with murder in connection to the death of a Columbus bartender. Phenix City police discovered Rachael Mixson’s body on the side of the road in Phenix City.

Officials say they believe the suspect charged with her death was her boyfriend.

In an exclusive interview with News Leader 9, we talked to the victim’s mother, who says she was worried about her relationship.

This is not the first time the suspect, Jason Cole has been accused of abusing women. Previous charges he’s faced include domestic violence, strangulation and suffocation. Her mother tells me she’s just now finding out about Cole’s violent past and is confused as to how he was able to get out of jail.

In the days following the death of 41-year-old Columbus Bartender Rachael Mixson, more of her loved ones are speaking out. Saturday afternoon, Phenix City police found Mixson lying on the side of Cutrate Road off of Opelika Road. Though it’s unclear how investigators pinpointed a suspect, 40-year-old Jason Cole was taken into custody Monday for her death and charged with murder. The Russell County District Attorney’s office believes the two were dating.

“He had been at where we lay out for less than two weeks, but not every night because Rachel would get angry with him,” said her mother, Deborah Plier.

Loved ones say Mixson was a bartender at The Juicy Crab on Manchester Expressway. Her mom tells News Leader 9 the last time she heard from her was Saturday morning.

“She said they were at a pool...playing pool. And she said, ‘But I’m gonna be leaving soon and I’ll be there.’ I woke up at 11:00 the next morning, and she hadn’t gotten there,” said Plier.

Although her mom had never seen Cole be violent towards Mixson, her mother was still worried about the relationship.

“I told her I said, ‘Rachael that man’s going to kill you. You know, you’re gonna have to get rid of him,” her mother recalls. “She kept telling me that he had taken her keys and was driving a car like a maniac and had it, acting like he was gonna stab her with a knife.”

A deeper dive into Cole’s criminal history reveals a violent past. Court documents indicate previous charges he’s faced include domestic violence, strangulation, suffocation, second degree assault and first degree robbery.

Mixson’s co-worker shared details about a story of abuse Mixson told her about.

“She showed me on her phone, the hospital pictures and she had like black eyes and cuts and bruises on. So like I know he wasn’t really nice to her,” said her co-worker who wanted to remain anonymous.

Looking back, her co-workers say Mixson deserved better.

“And like all of her coworkers and us we all believed t hat like she after she lost her first husband, she kind of like spiraled and like she definitely deserved better but like it was really hard for her to overcome that,” she added.

Mixson’s funeral will be Friday at Martin Funeral Home in Clanton, Alabama. The time has not been set yet. Her mother says she will be buried with her grandparents who also recently passed away.

