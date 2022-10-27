Business Break
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus.

Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate.

The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill.

Today’s stop was one of many in Columbus.

“It helps for them for to have access to that so they don’t have to go to the grocery store or worry about how they are going to get there or better yet, send somebody else to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables that’s what we are here for,” said Shannon Jefferson, brand ambassador for the Food Mill.

The Food Mill also accepts SNAP benefits and offers produce to seniors at a heavy discount.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

