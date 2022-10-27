Georgia amendment on ballot explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia.

“I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter.

Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand it, I think they need somebody down here to explain what the law means, because a lot of people don’t know the law,” says voter Willie Pitts. One amendment deals with whether state elected officials, like Governor, Attorney General or Labor Commissioner and the like should continue to be paid if they are indicted on a felony charge.

“I think that’s long overdue, if you’re put into office to serve policies you need to do your job, any under handed stuff or anything against the law, yeah I think they should be disqualified,” says Pitts.

We went over the ballot with some voters, and one amendment that has a lot of people scratching their heads has to do with granting temporary relief for paying property taxes after a home is destroyed by disaster. “They were talking about the same thing in Newnan Georgia and yes whoever is authorize taxes on those properties, I don’t want to pay taxes on my house when it’s destroyed,” says another voter.

Either way some voters advise you to do your research before you head to the polls.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.