Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call

Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School in Columbus
Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A south Columbus middle school was placed on lockdown following a threatening phone call.

Eddy Middle School received the call on Thursday, October 27, at about 3:30 p.m. The school was immediately placed on lockdown.

The Muscogee County School District Police, with assistance from the Columbus Police Department and sheriff’s office, are now investigating the incident.

School officials lifted the lockdown at around 4:20. All students and staff are reported safe.

There is no additional information at this time.

This investigation is still active and developing.

Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as we gather more information.

