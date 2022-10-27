Business Break
Peloton no longer playing Kanye West’s music in class

Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Peloton has slammed the brakes on Kanye West’s catalog.

The exercise company says it has “indefinitely paused” using music from the controversial rapper who recently made anti-semitic remarks.

Star Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint did not specifically name West, but he said in a YouTube video that he does not support hate speech and that he will not play “that artist” in any more of his classes.

Nearly 2,000 Peloton classes used West’s music before, according to the company’s website.

Those videos will not be taken off the platform, but they won’t be recommended in its algorithms.

A number of other companies have recently cut ties with West, who legally changed his name Ye, because of his statements including Adidas, Foot Locker and Gap.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

