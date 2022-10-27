Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s the best time of the week! Where we get to share some furry friends that are in need of a forever home at your local shelters! This week we have two special pups from Lee County Humane Society in Auburn. These two dogs have been at LCHS for a combined 661 days. It’s our hope that they find a home in time for the quickly approaching holiday season.

Lacy: 2.5-year-old mixed breed at Lee County Humane Society (Lee County Humane Society)

First up we have Lacy. She has been with LCHS for 405 days now. That means she spent the last holiday season without a family. She is a 2-year-old mixed breed and only weighs 43 pounds. She is great with other dogs and loves cats! She would however prefer to be in a home with only adults because she is very energetic.

Lacy came from a place without much socialization so she can be timid of strangers, but she is improving everyday.

She is the biggest people pleaser you will ever meet! She would be a great running partner, or if you’re looking for a new hobby you both can head to an agility course!

To apply to adopt Lacy, click here.

Sammy: 2-year-old mixed breed at Lee County Humane Society (Lee County Humane Society)

Next we have Sammy (or Sammy Girl)! Sammy has been with LCHS for 256 days now. Don’t make her spend the holidays alone! Sammy is a 2-year-old mixed breed and is 50 pounds. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home. She can be shy at first but will warm up to most strangers if she is given time.

She loves to give big hugs when you get home after a long day of work. She is guaranteed to become your best friend once she comes out of her shell and settles into her forever home. She will be nervous at first but will settle if given time and patience.

If you want to adopt Sammy, click here.

