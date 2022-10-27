Business Break
SAM Shortline Excursion Train celebrates 20 years

After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery.(source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This month, the SAM Shortline Excursion Train is celebrating 20 years of bringing tourists and economic development to Southwest Georgia.

After two years of planning, the train made its first trip on October 26, 2002 from Cordele through Leslie, Americus and Plains, ending in Archery.

The train is the state’s only rolling state park, offering a variety of events throughout the year, including a look at Former President Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains.

On Saturday, there will be a dinner gala and trick-or-treat event on the train.

For more information, call (229) 276-0755.

