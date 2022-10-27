Business Break
Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However, medical responders have responded to the scene to treat possible injuries.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn details on this wreck.

