Single-vehicle wreck ejects victim from car in Opelika, police on scene

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County officials are currently on the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 45 in Opelika.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, the accident caused a victim to be ejected from the car.

The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. However, medical responders have responded to the scene to treat possible injuries.

This is a developing story.

