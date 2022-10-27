Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill.

Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6.

The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line.

WestRock offered to pay each hourly employee a one-time payment of $28,500 in exchange for changing the pay scale for overtime pay.

465 workers are protesting because they say they do not feel appreciated.

“When a company is making such great profits, they should take care of their peoples, instead of trying to railroad them. They’re trying to break down America, I see it as a big de-middle classing of America,” said volunteer Manuel Vallin.

WestRock Chief of Communications says they are continuing to operate the mill as union workers remain on the picket line.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.