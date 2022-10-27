Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers

Business Break
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill.

Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6.

The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line.

WestRock offered to pay each hourly employee a one-time payment of $28,500 in exchange for changing the pay scale for overtime pay.

465 workers are protesting because they say they do not feel appreciated.

“When a company is making such great profits, they should take care of their peoples, instead of trying to railroad them. They’re trying to break down America, I see it as a big de-middle classing of America,” said volunteer Manuel Vallin.

WestRock Chief of Communications says they are continuing to operate the mill as union workers remain on the picket line.

