Sunny now, Rain a few days away

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A seasonable end to the workweek is on the way before some changes arrive by the weekend; first clouds move in and eventually decent rain chances.

Abundant sun on this Thursday bring our temperatures from the 40s and low 50s to at least the mid 70s this afternoon, upper 70s in our southern communities.

Clear most of tonight followed by clouds starting to roll in toward sunrise Friday. Skies will be partly to at times mostly cloudy during the day. Breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds roll in Friday but we stay dry and comfortably cool. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Our next storm system affects us more over the weekend. Still, there will be lots of dry time, especially Saturday when only a stray shower or two is anticipated during the day despite a fairly cloudy sky. A chance of showers really begins Saturday night before ramping up Sunday with around 70% rain coverage; a few storms are possible as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this weekend.

Sunday is the best bet for rain over the weekend by far. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain is poised to move out by early Monday, meaning come trick-or-treating time we will be in good shape. Some clouds may linger but temperatures will be in the 60s Monday evening after highs reach the low to mid 70s during the day.

The weather looks to be a treat as the ghouls and goblins take over! (Source: WTVM Weather)

Much of next week is expected to be dry although a gradual warming trend continues with temperatures running at least a few degrees above average for at least the first several days of November. Highs next week are forecast to be in the mid to upper 70s at this point with lows around 50 degrees.

Rain/storms are likely for the second half of the weekend at times. Next week looks pretty nice but dry again. (Source: WTVM Weather)

