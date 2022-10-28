Clouds returning, Rain arrives later in weekend
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Subtle changes to end the workweek with clouds moving into the valley. However, rain holds off mostly until the second half of the weekend.
Increasing clouds on this Friday as sunshine mixes in, too. We’ll call it partly cloudy. A cool breeze with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s north and mid to upper 70s south.
The forecast remains unchanged for the weekend. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. Despite that, Saturday looks relatively rain-free aside from a stray shower or sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Showers start rolling in late Saturday night in spots, more likely Sunday with around a 60-70% rain coverage. Off and on showers and a few downpours are expected. There could also be a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Around a quarter to one inch of rainfall is expected. Whatever it is, many people will take the much needed rainfall.
Rain is expected to end Monday morning in most cases so trick-or-treating weather looks good; we’ll just have lingering clouds. Temperatures falling into the 60s during the evening.
Most of next week looks fairly dry. We can’t rule out a shower or two around mid-week at this point. Temperatures look slightly above average for early November standards, but for the most part it looks pretty nice.
