Clouds returning, Rain arrives later in weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Subtle changes to end the workweek with clouds moving into the valley. However, rain holds off mostly until the second half of the weekend.

Increasing clouds on this Friday as sunshine mixes in, too. We’ll call it partly cloudy. A cool breeze with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s north and mid to upper 70s south.

Expect leaves to blow around with gusts of 20-25 mph. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The forecast remains unchanged for the weekend. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. Despite that, Saturday looks relatively rain-free aside from a stray shower or sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Showers start rolling in late Saturday night in spots, more likely Sunday with around a 60-70% rain coverage. Off and on showers and a few downpours are expected. There could also be a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs near 70 this weekend with a mostly dry Saturday expected before rain is much more likely Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Around a quarter to one inch of rainfall is expected. Whatever it is, many people will take the much needed rainfall.

We've only had 3 days of rain this month. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain is expected to end Monday morning in most cases so trick-or-treating weather looks good; we’ll just have lingering clouds. Temperatures falling into the 60s during the evening.

Rain ends before it's time to trick-or-treat Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of next week looks fairly dry. We can’t rule out a shower or two around mid-week at this point. Temperatures look slightly above average for early November standards, but for the most part it looks pretty nice.

A little warmer next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

