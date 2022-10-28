Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Clouds returning, Rain arrives later in weekend

Tyler’s forecast
More clouds moving in today with the easterly breeze with rain by the second half of the weekend.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Subtle changes to end the workweek with clouds moving into the valley. However, rain holds off mostly until the second half of the weekend.

Increasing clouds on this Friday as sunshine mixes in, too. We’ll call it partly cloudy. A cool breeze with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s north and mid to upper 70s south.

Expect leaves to blow around with gusts of 20-25 mph.
Expect leaves to blow around with gusts of 20-25 mph.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The forecast remains unchanged for the weekend. We’ll have a mostly cloudy sky. Despite that, Saturday looks relatively rain-free aside from a stray shower or sprinkle. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. Showers start rolling in late Saturday night in spots, more likely Sunday with around a 60-70% rain coverage. Off and on showers and a few downpours are expected. There could also be a few storms. Highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Highs near 70 this weekend with a mostly dry Saturday expected before rain is much more likely...
Highs near 70 this weekend with a mostly dry Saturday expected before rain is much more likely Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Around a quarter to one inch of rainfall is expected. Whatever it is, many people will take the much needed rainfall.

We've only had 3 days of rain this month.
We've only had 3 days of rain this month.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain is expected to end Monday morning in most cases so trick-or-treating weather looks good; we’ll just have lingering clouds. Temperatures falling into the 60s during the evening.

Rain ends before it's time to trick-or-treat Monday.
Rain ends before it's time to trick-or-treat Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Most of next week looks fairly dry. We can’t rule out a shower or two around mid-week at this point. Temperatures look slightly above average for early November standards, but for the most part it looks pretty nice.

A little warmer next week.
A little warmer next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence at Eddy Middle School in Columbus
Lockdown lifted at Eddy Middle School after threatening phone call
Rico Maddox
Alabama man sentenced to life in prison by Lee County court
Rachael Marie Mixson
EXCLUSIVE: Mother of Columbus bartender whose body was found speaks out
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project

Latest News

More clouds moving in today with the easterly breeze with rain by the second half of the weekend.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
River Bend Nature Center to host Not-So-Scary Halloween
Dry End to the Week; Rain Returns by Sunday
Temperatures go from the 40s and low 50s to the mid 70s this afternoon.
Sunny now, Rain a few days away
Sunny and pleasant Thursday. Rain creeps in by the second half of the weekend.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go