Columbus Museum celebrated renovation kick-off with groundbreaking

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After nearly five years of planning and fundraising, the Columbus Museum will soon be getting a new look.

The museum celebrated its groundbreaking on Oct. 28.

Renovations will take nearly a year and a half to complete.

There will be many new additions, including a children’s gallery and garden, a redesigned history gallery, a cafe and more.

“It represents the start of our construction project that has been multiple years in the making. We first started conceiving of a renovation in 2017-2018, so to be at the point where on Monday construction will start is absolutely thrilling,” said Marianne Richter, director of Columbus Museum.

The Columbus Museum will still be open temporarily at 1327 Wynnton Road.

Regular business hours will be in effect.

